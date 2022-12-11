Kizz Daniel

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has hit his first 100 million views on YouTube with his hit track, ‘Buga’.

The song which has caught the attention of both young and old in the country was released in May 2022.

The hit track recently got listed as the number one song in this year’s google search by Nigerians.

Taking to his Instagram page to celebrate the feat, the 28-year-old singer thanked his fans for their constant support. Thank you for a 100million views in 5months 🙏🏾 I am grateful #BUGA🦚

__https://t.co/O4K8CH5pGp pic.twitter.com/DhFRFJlAxt December 9, 2022

He stated that this is his first 100 million views on content on YouTube, attributing the success to God’s grace.

“Celebrate your success, no matter the matter it attracts more than 100 million views in five months. Thank you l am grateful,” he wrote.

“This is my first 100 million views on content on YouTube and many more to come by HIS GRACE, #BUGA”.

‘Buga’ which is one of the most popular songs in the country at the moment means to ‘Show Off’ and to honour one’s hard effort, devotion, and accomplishment, according to the singer.

The song is also the number one song on Apple Music’s Top 100 Chart in Africa’s most populous nation.