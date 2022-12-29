The late Pele and Mbappe

France and PSG star, Kylian Mbappe has paid tribute to the late Brazilian football icon, Pele, saying the late icon’s legacy will never be forgotten.

Mbappe’s tribute was conveyed in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He stated, “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING 💔👑…” The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

December 29, 2022

The greatest player of all time, as widely regarded and three-time World Cup winner, Pele was announced dead by his family on Thursday.

The Brazilian football legend, who masterminded the “beautiful game,” died at the age of 82.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, Pele is the only footballer in history to win three World Cups — 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Nicknamed “O Rei” (The King), he scored more than 1,000 goals in one of the most storied careers in sport, before retiring in 1977.

He had been in increasingly fragile health, battling kidney problems and colon cancer — undergoing surgery for the latter in September 2021, followed by chemotherapy.