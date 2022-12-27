.

•Suspected kidnappers of Zaria-based Anambra bizman yet to contact family

By Vincent Ujumadu & Nwabueze Okonkwo, Awka

Leader of Ukwulu Vigilante Group, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr. Kachy Ilodigwe, who was kidnapped recently, has reportedly paid N5 million to regain his freedom.

It was gathered that Ilodigwe was kidnapped by four gunmen, while returning home after a church service.

President General of Ukwulu, Mr. Christopher Uba, who expressed worry over the growing insecurity in the area, said that barely a few days after his release, Ilodigwe was, again, attacked by gunmen, adding that he is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

According to him, there have been increasing cases of gunmen and herdsmen attacks in the community, regretting that the once peaceful community is gradually turning into a ghost town as the people are abandoning their homes for safer areas.

He said: “Our people, especially the women, no longer go to their farms to avoid being raped or killed.

“Our people living outside the community no longer come home during festive seasons. There is fear everywhere in the community. As I speak, the corpse of a girl recently kidnapped and murdered by the dreaded killers a few days ago is still laying in the mortuary. We are calling for help.

Meanwhile, the abductors of the Zaria-based businessman, Pius Egwuekwe, kidnapped last Friday, are yet to contact the family for ransom.

The businessman was abducted when he arrived in his village, Umuchu Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state, for the Christmas celebration.

According to sources, the whereabouts of Egwuekwe, who is the Managing Director of People’s Bookshop, Zaria, Kaduna state, and his driver with the vehicle they drove down from Zaria are yet unknown as of the time of filing this report yesterday.

When contacted, the President-General of Umuchu Development Union, Charles Ezeabasili, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on phone yesterday, said the kidnappers were yet to get in touch with the community.

“The kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family members. We are waiting for them to call and probably mention their ransom. We are also being careful not to involve the police so as not to take action that could lead to the kidnappers killing him,” Ezeabasili added.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said the police were on top of the situation.