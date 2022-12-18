Zaura

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano Central Senatorial candidate, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura under the All Progressive Congress, APC, over the weekend escaped unhurt as yet to be identified hoodlums attacked his campaign convoy.

It was gathered that the incident occured on Saturday night when the Senatorial candidate went on a condolence visit at Gayawa village in Ungogo Local Government Area and was attacked around Gadar Katako of Rimin Kebe, bordering Nassarawa and Ungogo Local Governments on his way back.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, Zaura’s media aide, Ibrahim Mua’azzam said not fewer than 17 of the supporters were injured in the attack and were receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in the state.

Mua’azzam said the Kano Central Senatorial candidate condemned the attack by the yet to be identified perpetrators and called for calm among his supporters.

According to him, “An interim assessment of the damage caused by this inimical act has so far revealed 17 minor and major casualties. The major casualties are undergoing treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital. We also have 17 cars damaged.



“Zaura wants to assure victims of the attack that they would be taken care of absolutely. We can also assure you that all legal means will be taken against the culprit and I can tell you they would be brought to book,” Mua’azzam stated.

Meanwhile, the Director General, Zaura Campaign Organization, Yahaya Adamu in a petition addressed to the Kano State Commissioner of Police called on the security agency to launch investigation into the matter to uncover the cause and bring perpetrators to book for punishment.

When contacted about the development, the spokesperson of Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna said he was still trying to investigate the location where the incident happened.