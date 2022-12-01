Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There is Plpalpable tension Iree community, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State as hoodlums attacked and razed the palace of Aree of Iree, Oba Ponle Ademola days after the state government ordered him to the palace.

It was gathered that the hoodlums attacked the palace after security operatives allegedly stormed the community and arrested one of the kingmakers.

The was divided over the decision of the State Governor on the community monarch, as some commended the Governor, other faction sought the reversal of the order, saying the community preferred Oba Ademola Oluponle as monarch.

Vanguard learnt that on Thursday, some security operatives stormed the community and arrested one of the kingmakers. The action spurred the hoodlums to attack the palace and razed some sections before making bonfires on roads.

Spokeperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps(NSCDC), Osun Command, Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the incident.

RELATED NEWS