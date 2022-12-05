By Chris Onuoha

Veteran actor, Jim Iyke at the weekend made a surprise appearance at a dinner party organised by Skyewise Group to honour its hard working staff in recognition of their contributions to the growth and development of the organisation.

The Loyalty Award according to the organisation is in acknowledgement of their continuing contribution in raising the bar of excellent service to clients.

The award/dinner was part of activities the company lined up to hold its end of year party which started with a business summit to coach young and potential entrepreneurs.

Jim Iyke while addressing the staff urged them to continue to be exemplary and use integrity and sincerity as their watchword.

He appreciated the leadership the CEO, Dr. Elvis Abuyere has provided in positioning the company as a global conglomerate.

Among staff honoured include, Innocent Onwumere, Obiageli Onyekeuleje, Comfort Omale, Rear admiral Emma Ogbor, Edith Okiti, Onwionoko Sampson and Monica Odumegwo Obi.

Others are, Oluwaseun Odidi, Oyekoya Titilope, Benjamin Tsughum, Gbemisola Aregbeshola, Barth Omozokpia, Okoye Chijioke Michael, Abdulkarim Obaje and Wabiye Dikko who bagged Credit Worthy Award.

The event which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja had in attendance family and friends of the staff.

There was also a review of how the company has fared in the outgoing year and measures to take to increase its strength in the incoming financial year.

There were lots of fun and entertainment as notable comedians, including Koboko Master thrilled the guests.

Ben 200 was the MC at the event which also attracted the presence of Barr Orbby Vanessa Agwuncha aka Boss Lady and the Spiritual father of the Host, Founder Champion Faith International Ministry, Dr Apt. Godspower Udjor

The company’s CEO, Dr. Abuyere thanked all staff members of the organisation for their efforts in raising the company, pledging to make their welfare a priority.

A new board of directors was also inaugurated for Skyewise Group of Company.