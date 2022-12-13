.

By Esther Onyegbula

The Joint Border Security (JBS) Seme Border on Monday said it has resolved to check the multiple checkpoints along Seme Border corridor.

Mr Bello Jibo, the Comptroller of Nigeria Customs, Seme Area Command, who is also the chairman of the JBS disclosed to newsmen shortly after meeting with different security agencies consisting of the Military, Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Customs, Nigeria Immigration Service, NDLEA, and other security agencies.

Jibo said they had a border security meeting over the persisting problem of multiple checkpoints.

“Arising from the meeting consisting of all the security agencies, the committee resolved that they cannot continue to superintend on the high and increasing number of illegal checkpoints across the Seme Border corridor.

‘Part of the conclusions and agreements of the meeting on the multiple checkpoints and other illegalities is to first identify all the agencies on each checkpoint.

“The second is to structure and develop a framework and agree with all the agencies on this framework because we do not want inter-agency rivalry. The next is to implement these agreements and use the framework to remove all illegal checkpoints, possibly merge others,” he said.

Dr Chukwuemeka Dike, the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme Command, said that the third step was to form a standing monitoring team. This will ensure that the conclusions and agreement of the JBS on this subject matter are perfectly implemented.

We want to key into Presidential Order 001 on Ease of Doing Business. We need security on this corridor, but there is no need to have these multiple checkpoints on this corridor,” he said.

Speaking further on the monitoring team, Col. Muhammed Abba, the Commanding Officer, 243 Recce Battalion Barracks Ibereko, Badagry said the JBS would bring personnel together to patrol the corridor both day and night. He said they would ensure that those illegal checkpoints on Seme Badagry expressway would disappear. This is going to be a continuous exercise and every agency will be involved,” he said

However, most of the occupants of illegal checkpoints had vacated their points when officials of JBS visited all the checkpoints from Badagry to Seme to know the number of checkpoints, the few illegal checkpoints found was destroyed by the team.

Meanwhile, those that are on their points were asked to meet agencies and submit their deployment letter for further action.