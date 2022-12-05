By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has replied critics of his educational qualifications, mocking them for wasting their resources on a wild goose chase.

Speaking on Monday at the Chatham House, Tinubu said he was born on March 29, 1952 and that he has never disowned his biological father.

He said one of his fellow contestants who has been sponsoring sundry allegations against him is now rumoured to be a non-Nigerian but that he (Tinubu) has never made it a campaign issue.

On his sojourn at Chicago State University, Tinubu said he is now in possession of his original certificate.

He said; “I was dated March 29, 1952. My record is consistent. The records are there. The transcript is there. I am not claiming another father. I am Tinubu proper. If they want a DNA, they could ask for one. One of them has been accused of not even being a Nigerian citizen. I didn’t touch that area. Deloitte has confirmed me. Chicago State University can confirm it. Now, I can announce that I have received my original replacement degree certificate.

“Deloitte trained me as an accountant. Mobil has affirmed my records. In the private sector, who among them can brag about these?”

An APC member from Kano state, one Sagir Mai Iyali had in a petition dated May 17, 2022, asked the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun President Screening Committee of the party to disqualify Tinubu over alleged false documents the latter submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in 1998.

Iyali said Tinubu was above the required age to contest the office of president and that while his age was not known, his identity was also shrouded in secrecy.