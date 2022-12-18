A full service National Commercial Bank in Nigeria, Sterling Bank PLC has been recognized by the International Tourism Practitioners in Nigeria, for its creativity, hospitality and actively supporting Tourism.

The award was received by the Managing Director, Sterling Bank Plc, Executive Director Raheem Owodeyi, as well as the Head, Tourism and Creative Sector, Abiola Adelana, at sterling bank Head office in Lagos, on Wednesday 14th, 2022.

The management of the financial institution pledged to continuously do its best to support and actively participate in the tourism industry.

Speaking, Sterling Bank Tourism Business Manager, Mrs Abiola Adelana, said that, working hard and striving for the best at all times, will always birth massive success.

According to her; “If it is worth doing, it is worth doing right. If you don’t do your best, two things can happen—one, you have to go back and do it; and two, if you don’t go back and do it, you are shortchanging yourself and those you are trying to help. By doing your best and striving for excellence, you will greatly exceed all of your expectations”

She maintained that, with several partnerships, as it concerns Tourism, Sterling Bank hopes to drive an appreciation as well as the investment opportunities available in the arts and tourism sectors in Nigeria.

Adelana further appreciated the ITPN, stakeholders and the entire management of Sterling Bank, led by Mr Abubakar Suleiman for his support and passion for Tourism.

From being the leading bank supporting Tourism business in Africa, to winning several awards for their active participation in the tourism industry, Sterling Bank believes that Tourism is an opportunity to discover, learn, and experience the world.

Also present at the event were; President of the International Tourism Association of Nigeria, Chief Abiodun Ogunsanwo, As well as the Chairman, International Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Dr Babatunde Mesewaku, among others.