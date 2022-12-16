Music is something that most of us enjoy listening to. After all, it’s all around us: programs have theme tunes, adverts have jingles, and movies have soundtracks. Sometimes composers create them, specifically for a product or project.

Then there are performers, like musicians and artists that collaborate to produce tracks that stand out for all the right reasons. Black Sherif is just one example of such talent.

Hailed by Akon as a voice headed for success, Black Sherif could well be on his way to becoming the next big thing in the music scene around the world. Endorsed by DJ Khaled and Timberland, among other established international stars, what is it about Black Sherif that is making people stop and take notice?

Who Is This Ghanaian Singing Phenomenon?

Mohammed Ismail Sharif, more commonly known as Black Sherif on stage, is a popular Ghanaian singer and rapper. The performer received critical acclaim for his songs “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” both released in 2021, although it was “Kwaku the Traveler” which marked his breakthrough in the music scene.

With his parents living overseas, Black Sherif was raised by an aunt and other family members in Konongo-Zongo. This is in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, where he was exposed to different cultures. Black Sherif always expressed an interest in music and dancing.

“Cry for Me” was released on YouTube in 2019 and subsequently kick-started Black Sherif’s career. The following year, he released “Money”, along with an accompanying video. His musical influences are drawn from artists all around the world, including Stormzy, Mugeez, and Travis Scott, which comes as no surprise as his music includes a blend of UK drill, hip-hop, and reggae.

The Power of Live Events

Over the years, Black Sherif has performed in concerts around the world, including the United Kingdom. It’s during these live events that fans have been able to get first-hand experience of his talent. Live events are great for like-minded people to come together, like Black Sherif’s fans, to enjoy themselves. The internet during the past decades has enabled more people to access live events, like music, online. This means artists, such as Black Sherif, get more exposure, which leads to a wider fan base.

This trend has spread into other genres. For example, sporting events and iGaming competitions have increased in online popularity, with many of them being internationally streamed from the comfort of viewers’ homes. Games, including blackjack, roulette, and online bingo live have also proven to be popular for people to play online. The schedule is now packed, with bingo games like this taking place most if not all weekdays, hosted remotely by a real presenter with a name like Devin or Roger! It’s fair to say that the entertainment industry has benefited from the internet and technological advancements.

It’s one thing to have people support your artistic endeavors, but it’s another when you’re able to deliver, especially live. The pure emotion running through Black Sherif’s vocals and what he sings about has made people stand up and pay attention. Already a star in his homeland, it’ll be interesting to see how soon music lovers around the world will take to this rising star as well.