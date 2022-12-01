By Joseph Oso

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has called on the newly inducted directors to develop their capacity as young business start ups and also strive towards making an impact in the society.

Speaking with journalists at the Institute of Directors Young Directors Forum in lagos, Chairman, Young Directors Advisory Committee, Dr Adeyinka Hassan, said “The young directors forum is all about developing capacity of young fruitful business start ups and even the older people who are known in business, helping them to put in place appropriate governance structure in running their business, and also making impact in their society because when there is impact then income will follow.”

He also noted that the IoD sees the young directors as today’s leaders and not the leaders of tomorrow as been designated by the outside world.

He said: “If you look at the IoD for instance, they look at young people as today’s leaders because as young people, they direct what happens, they are at the helm of affairs and they make things happen.

‘’If you look at what the COVID-19 pandemic did for instance, in past years, nobody believed that we could handle board meetings online, but with the effect of COVID-19 things changed. So, the directions of things are changing and younger people are making things happen because they are very creative, they come up with all sorts of innovations that actually change the business environment”.

Hassan further urged the young directors and executives inaugurated to work in line with the institute’s guidelines, strive towards making an impact and also develop their capacity so as to ensure that they are working in the right direction and achieving required results.

Also President and Chairman of the Institute of Directors, Dr. Mrs. Ije Jidenma, said the Young Directors Forum (YDF) was created by the IoDs Nigeria to serve as a network of young, talented and up-coming board leaders who are keen knowledge seekers interested in taking advantage of the IoD platform to build capacitates in corporate governance skills and practices.

She said “The forum is also IoD Nigeria’s way of giving back to the society by committing to building a pipeline of future generations of technocrats, stellar board directors and business icons whose businesses outlive generations because of their ethical leadership practices and sound corporate governance’’.

‘’Young directors are the future and for us here In IoD we want to integrate them, and help unlock their potential which I know they have” she added.

