Interkel a Microsoft Education Solution Partner, is transforming how Nigerian children learn by delivering critical IT skills, capacity, certification and tools to several secondary schools across the country.

The IT skill and capacity building company has so far taken its efforts to Delta State University, Delta State Polytechnic, Anglican Schools in Delta State, St. Augustines College Nasarawa, Doveland International Schools Abuja, and Secondary Schools in Lagos and River State.

Apart from delivering ICT capacity, the company has also provided desktops, furniture, printers, projector and screens, paid Instructors to take the classes, bought Licenses and provided Branding items on a Build Operate and Transfer model to the various schools.

Also, through its partner Nnamdi Agbim Foundation, Interkel has donated exam vouchers to over six school students so they can write the Microsoft Office Specialist certification examination.

Schools that have participated in writing the international examination and are now Microsoft Office Specialists include Refiners International School Sangotedo, Lagos State, Jephthah College PHC, River State, Spring Valley School PHC, River State, Early Grip School, PHC River State, Cradle School Benin, Edo state and St. Augustine’s College Kuru Nasarawa State.

During one of the examinations, Master Jensen Oghenetekevwe scored 812 points, Miss Adaeze Michelle Maduba scored 823, and Miss Ngozi Okoro 871, all students of Jephthah College Port Harcourt Rivers. These students have now qualified for the next round of the competition and will be prepared rigorously at Interkel expense to ensure they get the international exposure they deserve.

According to Azuka Chibogu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Interkel, the company provides education solutions and Microsoft Imagine Academy to the youth segment of our population sustainably and affordably by collaborating with its various partners, among which are Microsoft and Nnamdi Agbim Foundation.

He said, “Our purpose of providing the above is to ensure that students and pupils get ICT proficiencies and certification affordably and sustainably whilst still in school. To include the girl child in our initiative and provide that ICT proficiency is liberalized, we have sponsored training 200 students in Stalla Maris Girls College Umueri Anambra East Anambra State in the 2022 academic session.

“It is worth noting that Master Clifford Chinua of Early Grip Port Harcourt River State scored 943 Points, and Miss Racheal Adewunmi of Refiners School Sangotedo Lagos scored 925 points.

“We have also subsidized the training of teachers and Educators to become Microsoft Certified Educators and are proud of what our teachers and educators are using their new knowledge and certification to do with our pupils and students in the classrooms and lecture halls”, he added.