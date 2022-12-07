…As 132626 PVCs are uncollected in the state

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE new Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Anambra State, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu said yesterday that the commission has developed a standard operating procedure for seamless collection of the Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Addressing stakeholders meeting geared towards smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections in Awka, Agwu said the procedure was finalized at the retreat recently organized for all the Resident Electoral Commissioners.

In Anambra State, the PVCs are in heaps at the local government offices of the commission, making it difficult for the owners to find theirs.

As a result of the problem, the REC said she has met with all the local government electoral officers to sort the PVCs according to communities to make it easy for collection.

She explained that because of insecurity, the electoral umpire has relocated collation centers in six local government areas of the state.

The affected local government areas are Ihiala, Nnewi South, Onitsha North, Orumba North, Awka North and Awka South.

Details of the uncollected PVCs in the 21 local government areas are: Ayamelum -1,960, Dunukofia -6,222, Idemili South -4’589, Anaocha -885, Orumba South -6,656, Onitsha South -12,274, Idemili North -16,256, Aguata -12675, Njikoka -7,009, Ogbaru -10,755 and Anambra East -7,717.

Others are Nnewi South -1,841, Awka North -1,153, Anambra West -1,387, Orumba North -2,393, Oyi -7,982, Onitsha North -9,990, Ihiala -4,058, Nnewi North -8,700, Ekwusigo -3,350 and Awka South -4,971.

The REC said: ” INEC appreciates the patience and understanding of Ndi Anambra, especially those who registered as voters or applied for transfer/replacement of their cards from January to July, 2022.

“In making the cards available for collection, the Commission has fixed Monday 12th of December, 2022 to Sunday, 22nd January, 2023 as dates for the collection of PVCs.

“Let me state that INEC has deliberated on the prosecution of persons arrested for illegal possession of PVCs and it is the wish of the commission to continue to pursue all violators of the electoral act to ensure prosecution.”

Vanguard gathered that in some local governments in Anambra, the communities even provided logistics for INEC officials to make it easy, yet many people could still not find theirs.

According to the REC, INEC has asked the communities to apply to the commission through their traditional rulers so that INEC could distribute the cards in their palaces.

She, however, said that the traditional rulers must guarantee the security of the INEC officials in writing before such a request could be granted.

On the allegation that some people are in possession of several PVCs, the REC reminded them that such action would not be useful during election.