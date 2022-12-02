By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has condemned an attack on its office in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state, lamenting that this is the second time the facility would be attacked.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 1st December 2022.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement on Friday night in Abuja noted that the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, had reported the incident.

Okoye added that the building, which eas undergoing extensive renovation following an earlier attack, was vandalised and partially set ablaze.

He said three out of seven construction workers were abducted but later released.

“The damage would have been more extensive but for the quick response of the Nigeria Police which has deployed its personnel to the site.

“This is one attack too many. The Commission once again expresses its concern over the spate of attacks on its facilities and the negative consequences on our preparations for the 2023 General Election”, he stated.

