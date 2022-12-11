Okaba

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-THE President of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Professor Benjamin Okaba, has appealed to the Delta State government to take measures to rehabilitate sections of roads and bridges in Ijaw territories of the state that were severely impacted by the devastating flood.

Okaba stressed that just as the state government is commissioning roads and other projects in the state, there was the compelling need to urgently rehabilitate some failed portions of bridges roads caused by the last flood which has rendered the roads unpassable.

The Ijaw leader in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa yesterday, identified the roads and bridges in dire need of attention to include, Ohoro-Bomadi Road/ Ude Bridge, Gbarigolo Bridge and Bomadi to Ojobo Road.

While also calling for the speedy completion of the Ayakoromo Bridge, Okaba lamented that the flood affected bridges and roads are now unpassable making it difficult for the people to access their communities.

Okaba said: “Governor Okowa is commissioning roads and other projects and there are some Ijaw communities affected by the flood. As we speak, the access road to Akugbene by Gbarigolo Bridge is now unpassable, the Ojobo section is also unpassable, among others.

“We want to draw the attention of the state government that in as much as they are commissioning roads and other projects in other parts of the state, they should also look into the flood affected areas, those places that have been destroyed and rendered unpassable should be rehabilitated so that normalcy can return to the areas.

“Roads severely impacted by the last flooding that require urgent attention of the Delta State government include, Ohoro to Bomadi Road/ Ude Bridge,Gbarigolo Bridge and Bomadi to Ojobo Road. We are also calling for the speedy completion of the Ayakoromo Bridge.”