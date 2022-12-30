By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Member representing Sagbama/Ekremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State in the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi has called on appropriate authorities to implement Senate resolution on the restoration of Atala marginal field to Bayelsa State government.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Agbedi said that the oil bloc was wrongly acquired by a private company in 2021.

He called for the prosecution of the oil company and other organizations involved in the deal, saying they were operating fraudulently on the field.

The lawmaker hailed Senate for the resolution, also expressing gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri, for their efforts to ensure to restoration the marginal field.

He said: “The Atala Marginal Field was allocated to Bayelsa State government and was managed by Bayelsa Oil Company. Sometime in 2021, we got to know that Atala that was allocated to Bayelsa has been reallocated to another company.

Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation and my Federal Constituency rose in protest against it. Mr President sometime ago also ordered that 10 of such marginal fields that were allocated to the states, should be returned back to the states. Nine were returned. Only Bayelsa Atala Farms was not returned and this was what caused the Bayelsa government, the Bayelsa oil company and our investors to petition to the Senate Committee on Petition and Ethics.

“Even within the hearing period, Mr President further ordered that these blocs be returned to Bayelsa State government, the owners of the oil bloc. This had not happened until the Senate finally last week had resolved through proper investigation and hearings found out that all the issues canvassed as to purchase, as to sales, and as to ownership by the new company was wrong. And so the Senate resolved that the oil bloc should be restored back to Bayelsa State Government which is almost a last bus stop because from the executive arm of government, it has gone to the legislature, the legislature has also affirmed that this oil bloc should be restored to Bayelsa.

“And of course as a representative of where the oil block is found, where it is located, it is important that I stand on behalf of the people to appreciate what the legislature has done as well as what the executive has done and to further urge that this process should be completed. No stumbling block should be found again in the course of restoring this oil bloc.

“And of course if the Senate in their finding, found out that the narrative for which whichever partner claimed that the oil blocs belonged to them were wrong, then of course for us to strengthen our institutions, we need to hand over such individuals or corporate organizations to the anti-corruption agencies and law enforcement agencies so that criminal investigation would be carried out and then where culprits are identified, they should be prosecuted. It is only by so doing that our institutions are so strengthened.

“I am the representative of the Sagbama Ekremor Federal Constituency where the Atala Marginal Field is located. I wish to on behalf of my people convey our sincere commendation to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Petitions and specifically the Senate President and the entire Senate for standing up for what is right and restoring hope as a Senate of the people.

“The issue of Atala field dispute was a sore narrative in the history of the oil industry in Nigeria. Hence we are so happy that thorough investigation has exposed the heels of a demonic deal. It is also important to thank the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the governor of Bayelsa, Duoye Diri and their efforts that ensured that justice was served.

“This is because an injustice to Bayelsa State, the Jerusalem of Ijaw land, is an injustice to the entire Ijaw nation who stood in defence of tbe restoration of the Atala Marginal Field. This commendation is borne out of my sincere conviction and belief that the decision is one that is just, patriotic, selfless, equitable and in accordance with good conscience.”