On-air-personality, Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun popularly known as Do2dtun on Friday faulted musician, Oladapo Oyebanji, famously known as D’banj for allegedly distorting truths in an ongoing legal feud with his (Do2dtun) wife, Omotayo.

The drama started after the media was awash with a report that Do2dtun’s wife (Dbanj’s biological sister) filed for separation from the Cool FM’s host over forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

The duo got married in 2013 and the marriage produced two children.

According to court documents signed by Omotayo’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the Managing Partner of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, It was alleged that the OAP forced his wife to abort her third pregnancy as a married woman. The court subsequently granted the divided custody of the children which Omotayo did not oppose pending the final determination of the suit in court.

However, Do2dtun, on December 14, 2022, was said to have stormed Omotayo’s Abuja residence with some policemen and forcefully broke into her premises, assaulted her gateman and staff.

Omotayo through her lawyer, Olajengbesi, thereafter petitioned the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja for unlawful entry, malicious damage, criminal trespass and unlawful use of policemen by Do2dtun.The petition dated December 14, 2022 and stamped to show receipt by the office of the DIG, said the invasion left Omotayo in a “state of emotional distress and fear of imminent danger in the hands of the Defendant (Do2dtun) who remains volatile and unpredictable”.

“In view of the facts stated in this petition, we humbly request that you use your good office to conduct a dispassionate investigation into Our Client’s petition and cause an appropriate action in line with the law to be taken against the Defendant in order to guarantee the safety of Our Client and for the interest of justice.

“In addition to the above, we request that the identity of the Nigeria Police Officers who engaged in the unlawful act at the bidding of the Defendant be made known to the public and necessary action be taken against them so as to preserve the integrity of the Nigeria Police that has been painstakingly built over the years,” the petition read in part.

Reacting to the report, the OAP wrote on his Instagram handle: “Several lies have been told, several attempts have been employed to pervert the course of justice. It is shameful when legal practitioners that are supposed to be learned, rather than submit themselves to the jurisdiction of the Court, choose to conduct the practice of the law like social media bloggers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Do2dtun ® (@do2dtun)

“Anyways, @iambangalee of life, I have heard and read the spurious lies you, your half baked lawyer and your family have fabricated with the press and the police and I promise you, I am ready for you. Since you have chosen to take the matter to the press, the entire world will now know how wicked, deceitful, ignorant and despicable you and your entire family are.

“As for Taiwo, Mummy wa, God will heal your heart one day. I won’t stop praying for you.”