2KG9HE0 Al Wukair, Qatar, 22nd November 2022. Kylan Mbappe of France during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wukair. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage

By Efosa Taiwo

France forward, Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is prepared both physically and mentally to guide France to winning this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

France advanced into the quarter-finals in Qatar after trashing Poland 3-1 in Sunday’s round of 16 clash.

Mbappe was awarded the Man of the Match after scoring a brace – his second in the competition – and providing an assist for Olivier Giroud.

Robert Lewandowski pulled a goal for Poland from the penalty spot in stoppage time in what was a consolation that brought smiles to the faces of the Polish crowd.

Speaking about his ambition at the ongoing tournament, Mbappe disclosed that the World Cup is his obssession and that he has built his entire season around the competition.

“This World Cup is my obsession, it’s the competition of my dreams,” Mbappe was quoted on Mundodeportivo.

“I’ve built my entire season around this competition, I have prepared myself to the fullest, physically and mentally to win it. That’s the goal I have set for myself though it’s still far away.”

The reigning champions will take on England in the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday at the Al-Bayt Stadium.