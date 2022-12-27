Former governor of Anambra state and the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has been in the news in recent time. It is either he is being commended, supported or condemned, criticized over his quest to lead Nigeria from consumption to production.

Yesterday, an Anambra born-business billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze, has condemned Obi’s ambition of becoming the next president of Nigeria after, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Eze, while speaking at the occasion of the 2022 Ofala festival of HRH Igwe (Dr.) Robert Eze, the traditional ruler of Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of the State, opined that he warned Obi to drop his ambition, but he wouldn’t listen.

He noted that he advised Obi to wait for next time after however listening to him lists the number of states he thought he would win.

His words: “I warned Peter Obi to withdraw from this race but he would not listen. I told him plainly that I am not part of his plans. I told him to drop his ambition, and wait for next time.

“When he told me about his ambition, I asked him the states he thinks he can win in the west and in the north – he told me; but I was not convinced. I told him he cannot not win; so that he would not waste his time and money.”