By Ayo Onikoyi

Star actress turned politician, Funke Akindele has drawn the curtain on her illustrious career spanning over 20 years. The actress, who is highly optimistic about her chances of becoming the next Deputy Governor of Lagos State made the revelation during the premiere of her latest project titled “Battle of Buka Streets’ which was held last Sunday at the Filmhouse, Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking with Potpourri and other journalists, Akindele said she believes people should be about tired of seeing her face and should be bracing for new faces.

“This is the reason I sponsored and championed this project “Battle on Buka Street”. It would be my parting gift to my fans and the movie industry in general. I’m taking to politics full time as I strongly believe I’m the incoming Deputy governor of Lagos State,” she said.

Speaking about the film, she narrated the circumstances leading up to the production and how it impacted on her emotional wellbeing.

“Do you know why I’m excited about the Battle on Buka Street? There is one guy called Jack who owns the original story. I was so excited, well, Nollywood should get ready for new faces. Working with young people has really touched my life. Anytime I hear they have something good to work on I quickly jump on it. Battle on Buka Street is about the family, the ups and downs, the intrigues and many more. It is aimed at celebrating our culture. The firm also celebrates oneness, unity in the family, the state and in the country. The cultural implication of the film is to celebrate our diversity, making sure there’s nothing like segregation, discrimination and tribalism.

“I filmed Battle on Buka Street when I was emotionally down before politics. Rather than sitting down and brooding I had to brace up because a lot of people are looking up to me in the entertainment industry. So, I pushed and put all the pain into the project. The project gave me the healing I needed at that time, that’s why I’m excited about it.

On her foray into politics, Akindele offered, “ Nothing good comes easy. Of course, moving into politics has brought a lot of backlash, a lot of nos. Everybody can’t support you, I have learnt to take criticism, I’m better, calmer and more patient. I have learnt to be more dedicated.”