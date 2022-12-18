Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he is committed to the realization of the Aba Master plan project including backing it up with the appropriate laws to enforce compliance.

The Abia State Government and the United Nation, UN-Habitat, programme, are partnering for the realization of the Aba master plan and turning Aba into a better and environmentally friendly city.

The master plan is aimed at creating new neighbourhoods, improving the existing environment for a better living and making Aba one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Ikpeazu ,who disclosed this while declaring open a 3 day stakeholders/ministerial input on preparation of structure/ spatial plan for Aba and environs, organized by UN Habitat in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning in Aba, described the actualization of the master plan as part of the legacies his administration bequeath to the people of the state.

Ikpeazu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, said having provided basic foundation with numerous infrastructure in the state, particularly in Aba, which hosts the major SME projects like shoe and garment factories, the master plan will produce a more organized town that will attract investors into the state.

He expressed confidence in the expertise of the professionals who are working with the UN Habitat team, stressing that Aba as a pilot city needs to be rescued for ease of doing business to ensure a clean and environment friendly city.

“Abia state government is committed to the realization of the Aba Master plan project. We are also ready to back it up with the appropriate laws to enforce compliance. The actualization of the master plan as part of the legacies my administration intends to bequeath to the people of the state. Having provided basic foundation with numerous infrastructure in the state, particularly in Aba, which hosts the major SME projects like shoe and garment factories, the Aba master plan will produce a more organized town that will attract investors into the state. Aba as a pilot city needs to be restored for ease of doing business to ensure a clean and environment friendly city.”

In his remarks, Commissioner for Lands Survey and Urban Planning, Chief Chidi Onwuchuruba, commended the Governor for his financial and political support to place Aba and environs on the map of organized cities noting that the team has been successfully collecting data that will aid their assignment.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Minstry of Lands Survey and Urban Planning, Deacon Ikechi Aaron, explained that the session with some relevant ministries and stakeholders is a further step by the UN Habitat team to involve partners that will make effective contributions and appreciated all the stakeholders for their active participation.

Earlier, the Regional Representative of the UN Human Settlement Programme, Dr Omoayena Odumbaku said the team has been encouraged with the level of support received from the state government, stressing that with their achievements which includes signing of the MOU with the UN Habitat, project documentation, the structure plan would soon be realized.