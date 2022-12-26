.

. Says any guber candidate without investment in Abia shouldn’t be voted for

By Steve Oko

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party, ADP, in Abia State, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has urged Abians not to vote for any candidate without investment in the state at the forthcoming governorship poll.

Bishop Onuoha who revealed he was a street tailor in the past, said he was coming to stitch the state in voted into power.

The cleric who stated this in Umuahia during the flag-off of the party’s campaign and unveiling of his running mate, Lady Glory Ngozi Nwasimuo, said the time had come for parasites not to be given an opportunity to leech the state.

He said only those who had in their private capacity, shown competence and those with identifiable investment in the state should be allowed to superintend over its affairs.

His words:“Any person who has not invested in Abia has no reason to come to rule Abia. I have invested in the state and have provided free medical treatment to Abians.”

The cleric who decried the miserable condition of pensioners in the state over pension arrears promised to include them in his Government.

“Retirees will form part of my cabinet, will evolve the entertainment industry to create people and raise young stars as well as infrastructural transformation in the state”.

He also promised to encourage Abians in the diaspora to invest in the state.

The Co-chair Interfaith and Peace Dialogue Forum also vowed to prioritize the fight against insecurity if voted into power.

He urged Abians to support his governorship ambition if they were truly desirous of an end to bad governance, and the beginning of a new dawn in 2023.

Presenting party flags to the candidates, the National Vice Chairman of ADC, Chief Anayo Arinze, boasted that ADC was the party to beat in 2023.

He described Bishop Onuoha as a God-sent solution to Abia’s multiple challenges orchestrated by bad leadership.