By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope popularly known as Small Doctor, and former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins recently engaged in a conversation that amused online users.

In the viral video trending online, Small Doctor challenged Martins to send his bank account information on his Instagram live.

Unknown reasons may have motivated the request, but rumors suggest that he wanted to give Martins some money to show him how much he appreciated the football player.

Read Also:

Elon Musk to quit as Twitter CEO

Shun corruption, retire peacefully, Fashola charges civil servants

Rangers coach, Beale demands more after slim win over Aberdeen

He recounted how Martins had taken off after they met at the popular Lagos nightclub, Quillox, stating he wanted to spoil him at the club but didn’t get the chance to do so.

When the singer asked for the bank information once more claiming he would send 10 million dollars to him, Martins jokingly said that he would use the money to snack on groundnuts.