By Emma Una, Calabar

THE campaign team of Boki Local Government Chairmanship aspirant, Dr Felix Obi Otu has assured the people of Boki that he would restore and improve on the glory of the area when voted into office.

Obi said the once enviable land has lost its glory and was facing imminent collapse and promised that he would retrieve the area from imminent collapse when in office.

This assurance was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Columbus and Bonaventure Owan Asu Micheal.

The statement specifically asserted that the politician would ensure that all primary and secondary schools are well funded to meet the yearnings and aspirations of those in the sector.

“Education is the key to human development; no community can afford to toy With this very important sector.

“It is sad to note that Education which hitherto was regarded as our industry is no longer given its pride of place.

“Under my administration, I shall ensure that all our primary and secondary schools are well funded to meet the yearnings and aspiration of those in the sector,” they said.

In the area of health, the Obi team said “The councils health clinics are in shambles due to prolonged neglect. No drugs, no personnels, structures are dilapidated, etc.

“When I come on board, by God’s grace, I shall ensure that personnels are recruited to man our various health centres while communities lacking health centres shall have well equipped health centres.

“I hope to use my good office to collaborate with health related donor agencies to attract attention to the health needs of my people.”

The Chairmanship hopeful also, pledged that their candidate would prioritise the welfare of staff in the council as they will get their dues on time.

“The era of my ‘take home pay can’t take me home’ will be gone when I assume office as the Chairman.