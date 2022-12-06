By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governorship candidate of the BOOT Party, Mr. Wale Oluwo, has promised to reposition Lagos as an investment destination that would remain globally competitive if elected as the next governor of the state in 2023 poll.

Oluwo, who served under the administration of the immediate past administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, stated this, at the inauguration of the BOOT Party, tagged; ‘Solution Series, BP series I,’ held at the party Secretariat, Anthony Village, Lagos.

He added that if elected in 2023, he would ensure more youth participation in governance

“Our administration will emphasize on security, energy, transportation, land reforms and social infrastructure among others.

The candidate said he would accelerate the passage and domestication of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Law in the state.

Oluwo also pledged that 50 per cent of appointments in the state would be ceded to the youths, women and people with special needs.

“We will support local government autonomy when the opportunity arises,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Party, Mr. Sunday Adenuga said that the BOOT Party has finally come to stay.

“The idea of forming the BOOT Party was birthed in the diaspora but now we have come to stay. We will contest in all elective positions in Lagos state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Otumba Tunde Onakoya, Chairman, Yoruba socio cultural organization, the Afenifere in Lagos State has endorsed Oluwo.

Onakoya, said that the party’s governorship candidate, who is also a member of the Afenifere, remained a man of character and integrity.

Also speaking, Mr. Lanre Anjolaiye, another Afenifere chieftain and Director General of the Wale Oluwo campaign organisation, said the group’s support for the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi had not changed.

“For the presidential campaign, we align with our national leadership in supporting Obi while in Lagos state, we support the BOOT Party.

“Oluwo is not only a staunch Afenifere member but he is also a trusted and capable hand, with impeccable records.”