By Jimoh Babatunde

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, weekend, warned that everyone given responsibility must be ready to give account, as he believes in accountability, transparency and prudence.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2022 Ede Day, the governor urged the Ede Day 2022 planning committee, under the leadership of Muftau Oluwadare, to be accountable to the people.

Adeleke said: “I believe in accountability, transparency and prudence. People don’t know me, when there is time to be serious; I am serious. People should be ready to be accountable for whatever they are entrusted with.

“Ede is one big family and it used to be respected by other people in Osun state right from the time of the first executive Governor, the late Adetunji Adeleke.

“Now that the election is over, we have started the process of reconciliation to bring all Ede indigenes together again for us to retain our unique position in the scheme of things in Osun state. I promised to make Ede land proud as their son and with your support we shall make Osun great again.”

Also speaking during the event, the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, Laminisa 1, urged everyone to close ranks and work together for the unity of the town.