By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Oba of Benin, His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has assured the government of Edo state of continued support to check insecurity in the state as he lauded the government on its recourse to the traditional institution to ensure adequate security in the state.

He stated this when the state governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., and other top government functionaries, paid a courtesy visit to commemorate the 2022 Igue Festival.

The Oba also commended Governor Obaseki for supporting the development of the Benin Royal Museum.

The monarch said, “I want to thank the governor, his deputy, SSG, Commissioners, and other top government functionaries, as well as aspirants in the 2023 election for the visit.

“Present here today and uniquely together are the Esogban, Iyase and Osuma of Benin Kingdom. They are the most senior chiefs in my palace and also members of the royal family. This is to support the governor.”

He continued: “I thank you for recognizing that the traditional institution has played a major role in ensuring peace and unity in the Edo State. Also, I use this opportunity to thank you for the support given to the Benin Royal Museum. I also thank you for the support for the cultural institution.

“There is no society in the world that is perfect and I have told the chiefs to be praying for the governor just as we pray for ourselves and welcome the political aspirants in the 2023 general election. I pray we all do our jobs very well.”

The Oba of Benin further charged, “We appeal to you, Your Excellency to keep up with the good work you are doing in maintaining the peace and unity in the state, and as traditional institution, we will do our best supporting in ensuring peace in the state; you will see and not see some of our efforts. We will use all our resources to ensure peace reigns in the Kingdom and ensure the people are happy because happiness is key.

“We will keep supporting the state government in ensuring peace.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki hailed the monarch for supporting the government’s efforts at ensuring peace and security in the state, noting, “The last few years have been difficult but despite the challenges and difficulties, the Kingdom is doing well. There is peace in the land. With your support and the support of the traditional institution, we have been able to secure peace in Edo State.

“Security report as of today shows that we are doing well as we have not recorded any major crime in the state as we celebrate Igue. The success recorded in securing our people is due to the advantages we have in the development of our traditional institution in the last centuries, falling back to the traditional security arrangement, which has enabled us integrate the element of traditional security apparatus and that of the state, leading to the success recorded in securing the people of the state.”

Reassuring the government’s commitment to ensuring safety and security across all Edo communities, the governor further reiterated that the Anti-grazing Bill has been signed into law and is fully functional in the state.f dswqd x