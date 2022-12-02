The Inspector-General of police (IGP), Usman Baba has filed a motion to challenge an order committing him to prison for contempt.

Recall a Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday sentenced the IGP to three months in prison for disobeying a court order.

The presiding judge, Mobolaji Olajuwon, issued the ruling following a suit filed by Patrick Okoli, a former police officer, who claims he was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian police force.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Friday, Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, aid the IGP has filed a motion seeking an order to set aside the contempt proceedings and committal order on the grounds that he had not been appointed into office as IGP when the case was instituted.

He said the motion also stated that processes for the contempt proceedings were served via substituted means in November 2018, and January 2019, respectively, on the former IGP — and not on him as the incumbent.

“This was evidenced by an official letter addressed to the Police Service Commission, on the approval of the then IG, as far back as 2015, before the court order of November 29, 2022,” the statement read.

“The then IG requested the commission to issue a reinstatement letter to the plaintiff, and effect his promotion, in line with the order of the court in the exercise of its statutory authority.

“The grounds for the contempt proceedings ought not to have existed.”

