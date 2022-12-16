By Chinedu Adonu

An academia and Professor of Political science, Prof Obasi Igwe has condemned the statement by self acclaimed factional leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Simon Ekpa banning 2023 election in South East.

Prof Igwe said urges the South Easterners to ignore him, stressing that he is being sponsored by the enemies of Ndi-Igbo to deny the zone from getting federal position in 2023.

He however called for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention, stressing that Self-determination is a right in all domestic constitutions and in international law.

“Every true Igbo and Nigerian should ignore Simon Ekpa. He is obviously working against the Igbo. The Igbo today are not fighting for a Biafra, and many people know this.

“Self-determination is a right in all domestic constitutions and in international law, and that is why we demand the unconditional release and rehabilitation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other political prisoners, but that is where our commitment ends.

“We remember Biafra as an unavoidable part of our history, but whether domestically or internationally, neither the objective nor subjective conditions exist today for its realization. Therefore, Simon Ekpa and those sponsoring him are just attempting to selfishly continue to deny the Igbo their legitimate rights in the federal union.

“The Igbo must join others to exercise and demand their rights in Nigeria, one of which is the fair representation that elections facilitate,” he said.