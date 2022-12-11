By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s regional airline, Ibom Air, has concluded plans to acquire 10 additional Airbus A220-300 aircraft before the end of the year 2023.

The airline founded in 2019, is entirely owned by the government of the Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria, and currently offers domestic flights within the country.

Ibom Airlines Limited had procured two aircraft from GetJet Airlines UAB (operating as GETJET), a European aircraft leasing company, on a one-year wet-lease agreement, making it nine aircraft being operational by the airline.

The wet-lease agreement according to the company was a stop-gap measure undertaken to meet current demands and accommodate growth, while awaiting the deliveries of our ten brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, an order that was firmed up in November 2021 at the Dubai Airshow.

Speaking on the sideline of a state gala in honour of the visiting practical Nigeria content forum 2022 at the banquet hall, Government House, Uyo, the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, noted that this was exactly how Dubai grew. Akwa Ibom government also plans to catalyse change in the state through the airline by bringing more guests, and tools to Akwa Ibom state with ease.

“This development will establish contacts and networks of both humans and businesses across the state. This is what the Akwa Ibom government is doing to facilitate business.

“We are expecting more fleets for the airline. About two weeks ago we got two, by next year, we are expecting additional 10 aircraft to join the one already flying,” he said.

Also, the Executive Secretary, of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, urged the state government to use the airline to catalyze change in the state.

Wabote said: “I think the best way to catalyze change in the state is to deliver prompt services such that let people know them as an airline that keeps to their words.

“They take off when they say they will, land when they say they will land and also bring in more people to Akwa Ibom with the airline, thereby creating efficiency in the service delivery within the airline. I can tell you it will be a game-changer.

“Also, in states that have a similar environment with Akwa Ibom, it will be a good thing to emulate this gesture, as it is a good thing.

“Currently, Nigeria as a country is working towards establishing a national carrier, and if a state has its own carrier that is already an additional bonus within the country. This is a step in the right direction, and we acknowledge the state for taking the bold step.”

Ibom Air currently flies to over five destinations in Nigeria. However, in the future, they hope to expand their network to West Africa.