By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, promised not to abandon his predecessor’s ongoing projects since government is a continuum.

A statement by the spokesperson to the Speaker, Kunle Alabi, stated that the governor was at the Osun State House of Assembly, yesterday, to seek the lawmakers’ cooperation for an Executive-Legislative relationship.

The statement reads: “Now that election is over, I want everyone to join me to move the state forward, the government cannot do it alone. For we do have an enviable state, everyone must be ready to play their part for the state to move forward.

“I promise that my administration would not cheat anyone, it will be an all-inclusive government where everybody will be happy and peace will reign supremely in the state.”

Earlier in his address, Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye held that the Assembly will do everything to support the government saying they may only disagree with the executive based on facts of the law and not sentiments.

The Speaker said: “You and your team have the utmost task of strengthening the Executive-Legislative relationship; it is most important considering the differences in the ideology of our political parties. We must also allow the rule of law to guide our actions, behaviour and activities during this period.

“On a personal note, I want to beseech you to surround yourself with men of valour, value and honour, who will give the best advice that will advance the lives of our people. Your activities and that of your team must at all times be in tandem with the principle of separation of powers and mutual respect for each arm of government.

“Mr Governor, I am happy that you have at some point served in this arm as a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This enormous task of acting right and staying on that path lies with the legislative arm and we as the accredited representatives of our people have sworn to continue on this path.”