Ademola Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has pledged not to abandoned his predecessor’s ongoing project since government is continuum.

A statement issued by spokesperson to the Speaker, Kunle Alabi, stated that the Governor was at the Assembly on Monday to seek the lawmakers cooperation for an Executive-Legislative relationship.

The statement added that Adeleke also pledged to sustain harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature to move the State forward. expressing his readiness to ensure that logistics and apparatus needed for the smooth running of the State Assembly were promptly addressed.

According to him, “Now that election is over, I want everyone to join me to move the state forward, government can not do it alone. For we to have an enviable state, everyone must be ready to play their part for the state to move forward.

“I promise that my administration would not cheat anyone, it will be an all inclusive government where everybody will be happy and peace will reign supremely in the state.

Earlier in his address, Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye held that the Assembly will do everything to support government saying they may only disagree with the executive based on facts of the law and not sentiments.

The Speaker added that the legislative arm and Executive must strengthen its communication channels so as to communicate effectively, devoid of fake news and rumour mongering.

“Your Excellency, you and your team have the utmost task of strengthening the Executive-Legislative relationship, it is most important considering the differences in ideology of our political parties. We must also allow the rule of law to guide our actions, behavior and activities this period.

“On a personal note, I want to beseech you to surround yourself with men of valour, value and honour, who will give the best of advice that will advance the lives of our people. Your activities and that of your team must at all time be in tandem with the principle of separation of powers and mutual respect for each arm of government.

“Mr Governor, I am happy that you have at some point served in this arm as a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This enormous task of acting right and staying on that path lies with the legislative arm and we as the accredited representatives of our people have sworn to continue in this path.

“Under my leadership, be rest assured that this Assembly will support your administration according to best global practices. Also, it is important that your administration continue to uphold the rule of law and principles of fair hearing. Any deviation from this path may lead to state of anarchy and crisis”.

The Governor of Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the State of Osun House of Assembly to seek the support of the Assembly in moving the state forward.

Adeleke at the plenary of the Assembly stated that since government is continum, his administration will not abandon any of the project embarked on by the previous administration of the State.

The Governor also promised to sustain the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature to move the State forward. expressing his readiness to ensure that logistics and apparatus needed for the smooth running of the State Assembly were promptly addressed.

He called on all and sundry to support his administration, nothing that now that election has come and gone what the state now need is good governance which his administration is ready to provide.

According to him, “Now that election is over, I want everyone to join me to move the state forward, government can not do it alone. For we to have an enviable state, everyone must be ready to play their part for the state to move forward.

“I promise that my administration would not cheat anyone, it will be an all inclusive government where everybody will be happy and peace will reign supremely in the state.

Speaking earlier, Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, RT Hon Timothy Owoeye held that the Assembly will do everything to support government saying they may only disagree with the executive based on facts of the law and not sentiments.

The Speaker added that the legislative arm and Executive must strengthen its communication channels so as to communicate effectively, devoid of fake news and rumour mongering.

Owoeye assured that the 7th Assembly under his watch will not be blinded by party affiliation, stating that the Assembly owe it a duty to the people and future generation to rise above petty party politics and deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Osun.

He added that the legislature world over is a sacred and respectful institution and as such, the opinions and resolutions of the arm is pivotal in every matter of state.

“Your Excellency, you and your team have the utmost task of strengthening the Executive-Legislative relationship, it is most important considering the differences in ideology of our political parties. We must also allow the rule of law to guide our actions, behavior and activities this period.

“On a personal note, I want to beseech you to surround yourself with men of valour, value and honour, who will give the best of advice that will advance the lives of our people. Your activities and that of your team must at all time be in tandem with the principle of separation of powers and mutual respect for each arm of government.

“Mr Governor, I am happy that you have at some point served in this arm as a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This enormous task of acting right and staying on that path lies with the legislative arm and we as the accredited representatives of our people have sworn to continue in this path.

“Under my leadership, be rest assured that this Assembly will support your administration according to best global practices. Also, it is important that your administration continue to uphold the rule of law and principles of fair hearing. Any deviation from this path may lead to state of anarchy and crisis”.