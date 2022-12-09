By Sam Eyoboka and Olayinka Latona

ORAL Robert University, the foremost Çhristian university based in Tulsa Oklahoma in the United States of America has honoured the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye with a Doctor of Divinity degree.

The doctorate degree was awarded yesterday at the annual congress of RCCG. Although the institution awarded Pastor Adeboye in May this year but he was not available personally to collect the award.

However, the institution president, Dr. William Wilson with some other members of the Oral Robert University showed up yesterday at the Redemption City to give the award to Pastor Adeboye.

Dr Wilson in his address described Daddy G.O as a unique God’s general, appreciate God’s gift, grace upon his life and ministry.

In his response, Pastor Adeboye revealed that he made a little research and found that the number of people with more than three honorary degrees in the world are very few and he already had seven.

In his words: “We want to thank Oral Robert University for this honor and will like the Institution to know that it has been received with all our hearts and we are extremely grateful.

“I made a little research and found that the number of people with more than three honorary degrees in the world are very few and I already got seven and I felt it was more than enough. But when I heard that Oral Robert University, the greatest and best Pentecostal University in the World, was going to give me an offer, I tried to dodge by saying I could not come but the President decided to come by himself. Thank you very much and God bless you”

