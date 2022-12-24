By Benjamin Njoku

Multiple award winning actor Daniel K Daniel, popularly known as DKD is enjoying the limelight again after he took a break about two years ago to reunite with his family in the United States.

The two-time Actor of the Year relocated to America during the pandemic to be with his family, but somehow, got trapped there.

But while in the States, the handsome actor was part of multiple film productions, teaming up with ace producers and veteran actors in the diaspora and a few Hollywood productions, including, “The Drone that Saved Christmas” and “Bloodline of The Jewel.” He also went back to the classroom to sharpen his skills in directing films.

In a recent chat with NollyNow, the actor described his long sojourn in the States as “a blessing in disguise”, adding “My wife and kids were very happy that I stayed that long.”

DKD returned to the country last May, to be part of the production of Etinosa Idemudia’s family-based movie, “Dear Sister,”which is currently showing in the cinemas across the country. He has since featured in many other movies to reclaim his spot in the industry.

He recently starred in “Yellows and Blacks” directed by Tchidi Chikere as well as the Showmax original blockbuster production, “Dichie. Also, he just concluded filming ‘77’ which is a sequel to 2016 historical film, ‘76’ directed by Izu Ojukwu.

There’s no doubt that DKD is getting busier again after his two years hiatus in the States.

“I missed Nollywood while in the States because the industry has been my life for 10 years. But it’s good to see things from the outside and take a break to re-strategize. For the past 10 years of my career, I have been a back to back actor. But I’m back in the industry and it feels good to be back,” DKD enthused.