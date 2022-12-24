President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammdu Buhari has revealed that he insisted his second wife must be an AA genotype after losing two of his children by his late wife, Safinatu, to sickle cell anemia.

Buhari made this assertion while speaking at a private dinner organised by his family and very close associates on Friday, to celebrate his 80th birthday tagged “Celebrating A Patriot, a Leader, an Elder Statesman.”

The President explained that when he wanted to remarry, he insisted the second wife (the first lady, Aisha Buhari) must be AA genotype, so that his children will not inherit the S from his AS genotype.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said he will not miss Aso Rock much, because he is being harassed, noting that his efforts to make the country better is not good enough and appreciated by some people.

Asked what he will miss about the presidency when he leaves, Buhari said, “I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still my best is not good enough.

“Because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn. And they are some people who want to be clever by half.”

President Buhari described the claim that he was dead and Jibril Aminu from Sudan’ occupying the presidential villa in Aso Rock, as a joke that was not funny.

According to him, some Nigerians have a way of creating humour to feast on something they do not understand, adding that the rumour that he was dead and one Jubril from Sudan was the work of of some mischief makers to demonstrate their cheekiness.

Asked if he heard about the crazy rumour a while back that he was not Buhari, he replied, smiling, “Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.”

Also asked whether he finds such things funny, the President said: “No. It’ is not funny because those who made those statement, they just want to be cheeky. They want to distract attention from the main issue.

“Our main issue is to do the infrastructure, make people aware that they need to work hard to live well. They just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their community and so on.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has vowed that he won’t disappoint President Muhammadu Buhari if elected president of the country in 2023.

The APC flag bearer thanked President Buhari for sacrificing a lot for the progress of Nigeria.

He said, “You have been at the helm of the affairs of this country at a critical time. We have seen a life of commitment, dedication, patriotism and honesty. Mr President, you have done well for your country. Our nation has seen the difference, the leadership that you demonstrate.”

He said they belong to the class of leaders who came and served their country with commitment, dedication patriotism and honesty.

He likened him to leaders like “Charles De Gaulle of France, Franklin Roosevelt of America, Winston Churchill of Great Britain and Buhari of Nigeria.”

The APC flag bearer who was in attendance with his running mate, Kashim Shettima, said: “The leadership you have demonstrated reminded me of the speech you gave at the Primary Convention when you won the nomination. You thanked the people with all humility and said even if you had the money, you would not have paid. But that is because, they know who you are, a man of integrity, great commitment, transparency and a exceptional humility.”

Tinubu prayed that “God will continue to spare you to see the history as you want it for the country, the ship of this nation will be on the right course. You will live long to enjoy a nice evening of democracy that you brought about.

“When you talk of PVC, card reader, transparency and honesty in the electoral process like you did, we can only promise not to let you down. Enjoy 80 till you celebrate other birthdays.”

Speaking on behalf of her siblings and the entire family, the president’s eldest daughter, Fatima Buhari, thanked her father for investing in their future by giving them the needed training and care for their wellbeing.

She said, “We are deeply honoured to be here celebrating the 80th birthday of our beloved father. I thank almighty Allah for his mercy and grace, for giving our beloved father long life and good health.

“Baba is someone who money cannot buy. That is one thing we know and he taught us that. He taught us humility, loyalty, integrity, dignity and honesty and he has a very good sense of humour. He gave us everything a parent will give his child; love, care, good education, shelter and many more,” she said.

Fatima also described her father as a man with penchant for accountability and a stickler for time.

She said: “He gave us everything, love, care, good education and all.

“He is blessed with 10 children. Two of whom are dead, 22 grandchildren whom he gives funny names.

“We have learnt so much from his character like ‘no African time’, he is always prompt. He once left me behind and went on a journey we all planned to go because I was late. Of course, I cried but I learnt my lesson.

“He taught us accountability. He is always saying bring me back my change. Baba, I’m sorry I am saying all these in public but we are so proud of you, we love you to the moon and back.”