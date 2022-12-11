By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken for the first time since Portugal crashed out of the World Cup after losing 1-0 to Morocco on Saturday.

Morocco edged out the former European champions 1-0 to make history as the first African country to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Ronaldo could be seen in years after the match depicting how heartbroken the result left the Portugal skipper.

In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, Ronaldo admitted that the World Cup was his biggest dream having achieved many successes with clubs and his national team.

He said he gave his all to achieve that dream in all the five World Cups he appeared in and never at any point gave up on the dream.

The five-time Ballon D’or winner noted that despite speculations and controversies weaved around him, his dedication to Portugal had not changed even for a moment.

He wrote, “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

“I fought for it . I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream. Sadly yesterday the dream ended It’s not worth reacting to heat.

“I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

“Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted… Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor (sic) and allow each one to draw their own conclusions.”