By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A hunter, Sunday Olubusade, has reportedly killed a 30-year-old palm wine taper, identified as Kehinde, who he mistook for an antelope in Ondo town, Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that the victim, after the day’s work, went to a river to bathe when the hunter shot him.

A police source said when questioned, the suspect said: “I was hunting and I saw an antelope and shot at it. But later, I saw a man on the floor and I quickly went to the station to report. I don’t know what happened.

“Few minutes after the unfortunate incident, police detectives were invited and his remains were moved to the morgue.

The police source told Vanguard: “Immediately, the incident occurred, the police were alerted and our detectives were mobilised to the scene and the corpse was evacuated to the mortuary.

“The suspect has been transferred to State CID Akure for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the town following an alleged possible reprisal attack from some groups of people said to be planning to avenge the death of the victim.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

RELATED NEWS