By Biodun Busari

Christmas is celebrated annually by Christians across the globe to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Christmas season is the time of celebration filled with merriment to share gifts among loved ones accompanied with special ‘Merry Christmas’ wishes.

Read also: President Buhari’s Christmas Message 2022

One of the ways to send wishes to family and friends is via calling them or sending SMS to them on the phone. This saves people from the rigors of physical movement. It also delivers the message quickly without physical barriers.

A similar means of sending wishes during Christmas is via social media. There is a wide range of social media to use for making audio or video calls and talking to loved ones. WhatsApp, Google Meet, Zoom, Facebook Messenger and Instagram are all good.

Also, Merry Christmas wishes can be delivered to people we love and care for by sending them a gift, or visiting them. It can also be by inviting people to dine and wine with you and in many other ways.