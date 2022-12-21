By Efosa Taiwo

Christmas is a time of jolly and merriness, a time to spend with friends, families, and loved ones. Making it quality and memorable does not come via mere words, but money.

And in light of the economic condition of the country, many will be out to spend their Christmas on a budget that fits into their finance.

Here are five ways you could spend your Christmas without having to break the bank:

Plan Ahead

When you plan ahead on how you want to spend your Christmas, you get to cut down on impulsive and unbudgeted spending that could be way beyond your financial capacity. But planning ahead makes you consider your finance and ensure that you are not getting things or doing things out of impulse.

Cook Home-Made Food

When you operate on a low budget for Christmas, the idea of eating out should be jettisoned as cost-wise, it is on the higher side than that of home-made food.

Trade Materialism for Memories

Instead of going for material things, invest more in creating memories. This does not cost an arm and a leg and even lasts longer than any material things you can get. For instance, you can put on the clothes you have instead of getting a new one, and spend some quality time with families and friends, as opposed to buying the most expensive clothes and not spending time with anyone.

Travel/Invite Friends and Family

Having a company still makes for the best avenue to enjoy Christmas. If your friends and families are close by, this is one of the best times to spend with them, catch up on the year and celebrate, in your own little way, the reason for the season.