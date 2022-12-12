The Agora Policy Report, in conjunction with the MacArthur Foundation, yesterday, called for gender, social and political inclusion in Nigeria, lamenting that cries of political marginalisation, which predated independence, are yet to abate.

In its Executive Summary of Gender and Social Inclusion Report, titled: ‘How to Deepen Gender, Social and Political Inclusion in Nigeria’, the report noted that nation-building will “depend on the disposition of the political/administrative actors and the mindset of the larger populace.”

The report, however, attributed non inclusion to terrorism, banditry, rising debt burden, hyperinflation and other social ills.

The report reads in part: “More than 60 years after independence, Nigeria still struggles with building an inclusive society. Cries of political marginalisation, which predated independence, have yet to abate. The socioeconomic disparity in gender relations remains wide. The low level of inclusion is evident in the unequal power relations and exclusionary processes which have left limited spaces for marginalized groups to participate in the social, political and economic life of the nation.

“Today’s numerous challenges of terrorism, banditry, rising debt burden, hyperinflation and other social ills may have somewhat eclipsed discourse on inclusion, but the push to make it a mainstream issue, in the run-up to the 2023 general elections, is no less strident or necessary. Low level of inclusion incapacitates not just the excluded groups, but the country itself.”

the diversity is strength should no longer simply be a feel-good notion invoked by politicians, but which hardly reflects the country’s reality. There needs to be a true process of social re-orientation to eliminate prejudices, and promote national integration and unity that is led by the National Orientation Agency, NOA, and driven by the media, civil society and educational institutions. Such programme should be integrated into formal and informal curricula at all levels.”

The report also called for ”a collective push from the civil society, the media, pressure groups and the electorate towards dismantling cronyism and enthroning a society with equal opportunities for citizens to actualise their potentials at the local, state and national levels. It is recommended that the government demonstrates greater respect for the rule of law, especially hinged on these three core principles: supremacy of the law, equality before the law (no sacred cows) and fundamental human rights.

“To deepen youth inclusion, we recommend the following: Federal, State and local governments ensure adequate youth representation in appointive positions beyond media or youth focused roles. Establish a fund to promote youth leadership development, civic engagement and political participation through fellowships, internships and mentorship initiatives promote civic education in schools integrate youth-responsive budgeting in the design and implementation of annual appropriation bills to improve budget outcomes for youth. Create a policy framework to ensure coordination, harmonisation and monitoring of youth interventions aimed at addressing youth unemployment, and youth skills gaps.”