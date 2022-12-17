By Ezra Ukanwa

Hoodlums have allegedly attacked a popular Nigerian sensational singer, Hiteck Saga, Friday, in Delta.

Our correspondent gathered that the artiste who was said to have been severely wounded by unknown assailants, was in the company of friends who had just received him in his home town at Ebedei, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

A source who spoke to our correspondent revealed that the singer: “His friends were listening to his new single titled; “The World” which the artist had just recorded with E.M.V record in Benin city on his laptop computer when they approached a conflict on their way to his Elder’s sister house.

“An unknown group of boys suddenly appeared to them with a sudden attack and forcefully collected their belongings, including his phones, laptop and other valuables.

The source added, that the unidentified gang used hard objects to hit Saga on his left thigh and right leg, leaving him with severe injuries and dislocation

“We rushed him to the hospital amid a lot of chaos,” said the source, where he received treatment. Hiteck Saga is said to be very weak from losing a lot of blood with broken bones and fractures”, the source said.

While lamenting the content of the items that were stolen by the hoodlums, the Artiste urged the law enforcement agencies to do the needful by investigating and prosecuting those culpable for the attack.

As at the time of forwarding this report, the singer had been discharged from the hospital and he is still on serious physiotherapy medications.