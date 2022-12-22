By Cynthia Alo

Honeywell Group has called on members of the public and tech enthusiasts to take part in its fifth talent development program slated for early next year to save the future of Nigeria’s economy.

The talent development is a partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, on the ‘Lagos Innovates Programme’ which has benefited over 300 participants within three years.

According to the Group, this has become a wake-up call as a recent survey shows that the Nigerian tech ecosystem still struggles with a short supply of tech talents.

They noted that the survey shows that most tech talents in Nigeria are either self-taught or schooled in more developed countries.

Speaking on the role of young talents in advancing the frontiers of technology in Nigeria and the impact of public-private partnerships on Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, Head, Governance and Sustainability, Honeywell Group, Yewande Giwa, said, “We applaud the advancements that young entrepreneurs and IT enthusiasts in Nigeria are making. We also recognise their challenges and have chosen to support young people who are interested in leveraging technology through our partnership with LSETF”.

On the objectives of the programme, Head, Startups, Lagos Innovates, Ireayo Oladunjoye, said: “Through our partnership with HGL (Honeywell Group Limited), we are able to reach more people and help them live better lives.”