Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi

By Biodun Busari

The Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has said Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State started his government on a good note by meeting with the traditional rulers in the state.

Recall that Adeleke on Thursday had a meeting with the paramount rulers in the state to brief them that his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola left a debt of N407.32 billion for the state.

Adeleke also accused Oyetola of spending N18.04 after he lost an election to him, asking him to give an account.

Read also:

Adeleke, Oyetola clash over Osun debt profile

Oyetola can’t borrow such amount; but probe, govern — Monarchs advise Adeleke

UK looking for cheap labour, NUT reacts to teachers’ immigration policy

Reacting, Oba Akanbi said the governor recognised the importance of the traditional institution by assembling the monarchs and briefing them on the debt profile of the state.

The Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland also applauded Adeleke for pledging to grant autonomy to local government administration in Osun.

Oba Akanbi disclosed this in a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, adding that it was divine wisdom on the part of the governor to have briefed the monarchs about the debt profile of the state.

He described his accountability session with traditional rulers as a divine wisdom of God, saying the impression will ring for a long in the Osun State Council of Obas.

“The impression heralding the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke is impressive,” Oba Akanbi said in the statement.

“I don’t know where he got the wisdom of having a meeting with the traditional institution to commence his administration but I know such must be a divine wisdom from God. He is starting on a good note for recognising the traditional institution.”

“Equally, the governor deserves another commendation for his pledge to grant autonomy to local government administration in Osun State. Doing such will repose the confidence in local government and extend dividends of democracy to the grassroots,” the king added.

“I pray for more divined wisdom to Governor Ademola Adeleke to constructively pilot the affairs of the state.”