.

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has warned nomads pasturing their livestock in and around the institution against setting bushes on fire.

Mr AbdulRazaq Ibrahim, the Head of the Fire Service Unit of Unilorin, issued the warning on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin.

Ibrahim explained that setting up bushfires poses a serious challenge to the health and property of innocent members of the Unilorin community.

He also advised staff and students against bush burning, particularly around offices, staff quarters and hostels, adding that when the fire is set on a bush and left uncontrolled it can engulf undesired places.

He reminded the university community of the need to always be careful in the use of electrical appliances, particularly during this dry season to prevent fire disasters.

The fire service officer harped on the need for members of the community and others to ensure that all their appliances are disconnected from the power source at the close of business every day and whenever such appliances are not in use.

He explained that once those appliances are effectively disconnected from sources of power, incidences of sudden surge in power supply, which often lead to outbreak of fire, would have no effect.

According to him, the Unilorin fire service unit has a good working relationship with the Kwara Fire Service, adding the unit also has a good complement of staff and equipment that can keep the institution protected against the spread of fire, particularly when notified on time.

Ibrahim commended the management of the university for supporting the unit with necessary working materials and abundant water supply to extinguish fire from homes and offices.

He however appealed to members of the university community to alert his unit on time whenever fire incident is noticed for quick and adequate control.

Ibrahim also appealed to property and vehicle owners to acquire fire control equipment for their properties.

He pointed out that the cost of such material was not only affordable but also minimal compared with the cost of their buildings and vehicles, which could be consumed by fire when such is not quickly put under control.