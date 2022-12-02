By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Gunmen have abducted a 66 year old traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Oloso of Oso, Ajowa- Akoko, in Akoko North-West Council area, Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun.

Vanguard gathered that the six gunmen, invaded his palace at about 10.15pm, on Thursday, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Read also: Kidnappers abduct 18 passsengers in Kogi

They reportedly shot sporadically and damaged the main door to the palace before entering into the monarchs bedroom.

A palace source said that the doors to the palace were shot at severally before the bandits gained access into the inner chambers of the monarch.

According to him, “When they came, they surrounded the building and started ordering the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender willingly, but nobody answered.”

“At this point, they started shooting . They destroyed the main door and entered.

” They terrorised the Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and took him away.

” None of the family members had been contacted, but we knew they were kidnappers”.

Contacted, the police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the abduction of the monarch

Odunlami said that “it is true but the details of the incident is still not clear, however, police from the Divisional Police headquarters at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been deployed in the town to launch investigation into the incident.

Details later…

RELATED NEWS