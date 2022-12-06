The Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu, has been abducted by gunmen.

The commissioner was kidnapped on Sunday evening along the Otukpo-Ado road, Ado Local Government Area of the state.

Three other persons were said to be in the commissioner’s car, but it is unconfirmed if they were also kidnapped.

Police Public Relations Officer in Benue State, Anene Sewuese, confirmed the development, yesterday, saying officers were dispatched to the area and that updates on the incident will be made public.

The latest development comes a month after about 20 people were killed following an attack by gunmen in Ukohol, Guma Local Government Area of the state.