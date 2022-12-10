—Says APC ‘ll get more votes for Tinubu in 2023

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state, Saturday said that majority of governors are in support of the new policy on cash withdrawal limit introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Governor said that the policy is good and will bolster the development of the nation’s economy.

He stated this while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

On why the governors have not said anything about the policy, governor Masari said, “what is wrong with it except one who stockpiles millions in his house and is afraid to bring it.”

He further averred that, “It will help the economy. Now, all the money has not been in the banking sector. The central bank governor said that they have mopped over One Trillion Naira (N1 trillion) into the banking sector which was starched in soak-ways and other places.

“We believe by the end of the transition to the new currency, the remaining trillion will be back in the banking sector. I think it is very good for the economy.”

Asked if the governors were happy with the cash withdrawal limit, governor Masari said

“because I am…”

On why he visited the President, he said: “When you have a president visiting your state, you need to come and see how well he has been since his arrival. So fundamentally that is what brought me here and also to find how he is coping with his two or three days holiday here in his hometown in Daura, Katsina state. So it’s essentially a private visit.”

Fielding question on what Nigerians should expect from Katsina in the 2023 elections, the governor said APC will have more votes than ever because they have worked and empowered the people.

He said, “Well, I think we will expect more votes for APC here in Katsina state. APC has performed well at the national, state and local government.

“We have done well in Katsina state, we have been able to touch the lives of millions of people in Katsina state, we have been able to have a presence in all the 361 wards of Katsina state and the social intervention has cut across and in Daura.

“You have seen the federal government’s presence in terms of the federal university, in terms of zonal hospital, in terms of federal polytechnic and many projects of urban renewal, urban development here in Daura and the surrounding communities.

“So APC has delivered in Katsina state and certainly come to the 2023 election, Katsina State will be for APC,” he assured.

He further revealed that the security situation in the state have addresses to the minimal, saying, “We are making considerable progress.”

“The president has given marching orders for security agencies and we at the state government level have been providing all the logistics needed as much as we can to the members of the security agencies.

“So from the report I have last week, there was a drastic drop in terms of kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“Luckily enough, what we are having now is mainly kidnapping and some rustling of animals. We don’t have the kind of bandits attacks we use to have.

“So we are processing but we are seeing some remnants, they are not Boko Haram but people of Islamists from other West African countries in one or two local governments and we are dealing with the situation,” governor Masari explained.