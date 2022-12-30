.

…as campaign team storms Oyobru, Okuodibo and Irodo

The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone has charged politicians to see government as a service to the people, not an avenue to make money

The chartered accountant also advised political office holders whose motive is to make money in politics to resign adding that political offices are not for contractors.

“Government is not for contractors. If you are looking for money leave government work and go look for contact. Anyone who is not ready to work should go and bid for contacts, but if you want to seek political office, you should be ready to work and serve your people,”

Dafinone while addressing the people of Irodo on Friday when his campaign team visited Oyobru, Okuodibo and Irodo in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State noted that candidates of the party from the Presidential candidate to the governor down to the House of Assembly candidate are all credible people.

He urge canvassers and party coordinators to speak out about the party “Tell them to join APC. Let them see the reasons why they should join the winning party, make them understand that PDP has been in power for many years and they have nothing to show.”

He called on Party faithful to vote for all APC candidates, insisting that a vote for Bols Ahmed Tinubu for the President and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, for the governor and other APC candidates is a vote for the development of Delta State.

“Vote for our able maker of men who have turned Lagos around, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the President, vote the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege for the development of our people, for jobs, the hope of our people” he added.