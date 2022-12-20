…inaugurates primary healthcare facility in Ewet Offot, Uyo

…urges community members to safeguard government facilities in their localities

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel has applauded the Chairman, of Uyo Local Government Council, Dr Uwemedimo Udo for his administration’s developmental strides in the local government area within the last two years.

The Governor gave the commendation during the inauguration/official handing over of the Remodelled Primary Health Centre in Ewet Offot on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Speaking through the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, Governor Emmanuel congratulated the Uyo Council Boss for prioritising healthcare delivery and redefining governance at the grassroots.

“I am glad to identify with Uyo Local Government Council on the commissioning of this health facility, this is because your Chairman and the entire Council have keyed into my Completion Agenda and have executed people-oriented projects.

“From what we have seen and heard, you have done so many projects in your two years in office so the government of Akwa Ibom State is proud of you. Your partnership as an important stakeholder in the provision of dividends of democracy to people is highly commendable.”

The Governor, therefore called on members of the Ewet Offot community and by extension, all Akwa Ibom people to always secure the facilities that the government has provided for them in order to maximise their benefits.

On his part, the PDP Governorship Candidate, Pastor Umo Eno lauded Dr Udo for achieving results which show capacity, adding that it takes a Chairman that understands the rope of governance to partner with the church to change the lives of his people.

Eno stressed that Primary Healthcare delivery forms one of the government’s cardinal policies and projects in rural areas, as such, the government is committed to delivering and investing in premium healthcare delivery services.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Uyo Council Boss, Dr Uwemedimo Udo, remarked that one of the mandates entrusted him upon resumption of office on December 7, 2020, was to commission life-changing projects, noting that he’s committed to upholding the promise by commissioning more projects that will facelift the plight of the Uyo people.

Dr. Udo noted that the remodelling was borne out of the drive to decongest heavy primary healthcare pressure at the Primary Health Centre at Wellington Bassey way while meeting the increased health needs of the Uyo people.

The Uyo Council Boss, who noted that he is inspired by the legacy of Governor Udom Emmanuel and is committed to transforming the Council and Uyo LGA through meaningful infrastructures, appealed to the State government to consider building a general hospital in the LGA to help provide secondary healthcare services to the people.

Dr. Udo appreciated the development partner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for donating medical equipment to the facility and the host community for working together with the Council to achieve the feat.

In their separate goodwill messages, the stakeholders in Uyo described the Chairman as a competent leader who has demonstrated good leadership qualities and given the Uyo people something to hope on.

They noted that in pursuance of good governance, the Uyo people will queue behind and support all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

In attendance at the commissioning were; the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno, Member Representing Uyo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Anietie Eka, Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Monday Eyo and Spouse, Wife of the Chairman, Uyo LGA, Mrs. Akaninyene Uwemedimo, Paramount Ruler of Uyo, His Royal Majesty, Edidem Sylvanus Okon JP, Vice Chairman of Uyo, Hon. Sylvia Ekong.

Others include the Wife of the Political Leader of Uyo, Mrs Inemesit Enobong Uwah, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, Wife of the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Mrs Regina Charles, Former Chairman of Uyo, Rt. Hon. Ekerette Ekpenyong, Chairman, Nsit Ibom LGA, Hon. Eric Akpan and wife, Chairman, Obot Akara LGA, Lady Agnes Udoenwenwen, Chairman of Essien Udim LGA, Mr. Anthony Luke and wife, Councillors and Supervisors in Uyo, Village Head of Ewet Offot, Eteidung Ben Bassey John, Stakeholders, Traditional rulers, health workers, indigenes and non-indigenes residents in Ewet Offot community, youth, and women, among others