By Prince Okafor

Africa’s independent power company, Globeleq, has transferred its ownership interest in Globeleq Power Solutions Nigeria (GPSN) to Clean Energy Holdings Limited (CEHL).

The development according the the company came after review of its strategy and portfolio in GPSN.

The transfer relates to a group of assets which serve commercial and industrial customers mostly in the southwest of Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the company noted that Globeleq and CEHL have worked closely together to complete the transfer, with minimal disruption to the GPSN business and its customers.

“Globeleq is a developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating more than 1,500MW in 14 locations across 6 countries, with a further 722 MW in construction and more than 2,000 MW of power projects in development including further opportunities in Nigeria.

“The Clean Energy Group is a pioneer in the development of sustainable energy delivery in the Nigerian market with significant investments in natural gas utilization and solar hybrid installations. It has delivered over 450 MW of power plants in the past 20 years in multiple locations throughout Nigeria,” the statement added.